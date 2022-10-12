In the case of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), what’s next?

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) closed the day trading at 38.40 up 1.24% from the previous closing price of $37.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1019933 shares were traded. PRGO reached its highest trading level at $38.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.90.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRGO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $54.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $59.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Farrington Thomas sold 2,259 shares for $37.23 per share. The transaction valued at 84,103 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Farrington Thomas sold 24,485 shares of PRGO for $909,079 on Mar 14. The EVP and CIO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $37.13 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Janish Ronald Craig, who serves as the EVP, Gbl Ops & SC & CTO of the company, sold 3,954 shares for $36.73 each. As a result, the insider received 145,232 and left with 15,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRGO has reached a high of $47.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRGO traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRGO traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 134.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.27M. Shares short for PRGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 6.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Dividends & Splits

PRGO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.04, up from 0.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.59B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.