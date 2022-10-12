In What Direction Will DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) Stock Goes From Here?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) closed the day trading at 110.34 up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $109.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1305280 shares were traded. DKS reached its highest trading level at $113.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.00.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DKS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $125 from $110 previously.

On May 26, 2022, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $78.

On December 16, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $161.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2021, with a $161 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Hobart Lauren R sold 10,584 shares for $109.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,162,067 led to the insider holds 316,661 shares of the business.

Hayes John Edward III sold 16,219 shares of DKS for $1,779,159 on Aug 24. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 27,231 shares after completing the transaction at $109.70 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Hobart Lauren R, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 53,486 shares for $110.21 each. As a result, the insider received 5,894,441 and left with 316,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DICK’S’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $142.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DKS traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DKS traded about 2.37M shares per day. A total of 75.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.95M. Shares short for DKS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.64M with a Short Ratio of 7.84, compared to 14.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.18% and a Short% of Float of 38.60%.

Dividends & Splits

DKS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.95, up from 1.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 7.90% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Walt Disney Company (The) analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $48.91, with high estimates of $90.89 and low estimates of $110.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Financial Services and $Consumer Cyclical for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.