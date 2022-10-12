In What Direction Will Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) was 46.70 for the day, up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $46.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2018761 shares were traded. GLPI reached its highest trading level at $46.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.47.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLPI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1898.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On September 19, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $54.

On January 20, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on January 20, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Moore Brandon John sold 3,000 shares for $52.00 per share. The transaction valued at 156,000 led to the insider holds 185,993 shares of the business.

Moore Brandon John sold 2,714 shares of GLPI for $135,700 on Jul 19. The EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec now owns 188,993 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Moore Brandon John, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec of the company, sold 286 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 14,300 and left with 191,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gaming’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLPI has reached a high of $52.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.73.

Shares Statistics:

GLPI traded an average of 1.86M shares per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 247.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GLPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 3.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.45, GLPI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.82. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.60.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.51 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.