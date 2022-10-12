In What Direction Will Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) was 21.93 for the day, down -0.05% from the previous closing price of $21.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284598 shares were traded. RLAY reached its highest trading level at $22.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.68.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RLAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.50 and its Current Ratio is at 19.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On June 06, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $13.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on June 06, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 8,000 shares for $22.43 per share. The transaction valued at 179,440 led to the insider holds 88,683 shares of the business.

Porter Andy sold 259 shares of RLAY for $5,887 on Sep 27. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 45,612 shares after completing the transaction at $22.73 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Catinazzo Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 443 shares for $22.73 each. As a result, the insider received 10,069 and left with 51,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1381.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $37.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.82.

Shares Statistics:

RLAY traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 976.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.86M. Shares short for RLAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.02M with a Short Ratio of 9.85, compared to 18.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.50% and a Short% of Float of 30.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.52 and a low estimate of $-0.77, while EPS last year was $-2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.67, with high estimates of $-0.59 and low estimates of $-0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.22 and $-3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.52. EPS for the following year is $-2.86, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.58 and $-4.01.