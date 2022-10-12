In What Direction Will Rollins Inc.’s (NYSE:ROL) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) was 36.36 for the day, down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $36.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014184 shares were traded. ROL reached its highest trading level at $36.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 83.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Gahlhoff Jerry Jr. sold 4,000 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 144,000 led to the insider holds 176,539 shares of the business.

ROLLINS GARY W sold 750,000 shares of ROL for $27,309,825 on Aug 22. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 216,841,263 shares after completing the transaction at $36.41 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, LOR INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 750,000 shares for $36.41 each. As a result, the insider received 27,309,825 and left with 216,841,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rollins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROL has reached a high of $39.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.34.

Shares Statistics:

ROL traded an average of 1.34M shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 492.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.99M. Insiders hold about 45.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ROL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.41M with a Short Ratio of 9.70, compared to 13.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, ROL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 56.30% for ROL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 10, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.