Invest in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) closed at 2.44 in the last session, up 9.42% from day before closing price of $2.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5594926 shares were traded. NYMT reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1750.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NYMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYMT has reached a high of $4.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1728.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NYMT traded on average about 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 381.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 373.34M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NYMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 7.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NYMT is 0.40, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.09.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $30.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.58M to a low estimate of $7.32M. As of the current estimate, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.48M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.9M, a decrease of -24.70% less than the figure of $-2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.53M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $187.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.62M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $235.04M and the low estimate is $108M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.