Invest in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $10.64 in the most recent trading day, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) closed at 10.74, up 0.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1499931 shares were traded. WOOF reached its highest trading level at $11.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.53.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WOOF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On May 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $21.

On December 16, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Needham initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares for $15.74 per share. The transaction valued at 102,310 led to the insider holds 78,142 shares of the business.

Nuzzo Michael bought 4,340 shares of WOOF for $78,120 on Jan 10. The now owns 254,341 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, COUGHLIN RON, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 23,290 shares for $17.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 400,821 and bolstered with 278,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has reached a high of $26.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 265.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.33M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WOOF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.45M with a Short Ratio of 8.42, compared to 18.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.21% and a Short% of Float of 30.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.81B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.7B and the low estimate is $6.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.