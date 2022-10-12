Invest in The Kroger Co. (KR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $44.26 in the most recent trading day, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) closed at 45.68, up 3.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7374932 shares were traded. KR reached its highest trading level at $45.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $60.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Massa Timothy A sold 50,283 shares for $58.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,917,774 led to the insider holds 163,956 shares of the business.

COSSET YAEL sold 34,812 shares of KR for $2,071,244 on Apr 07. The Senior Vice President and CIO now owns 140,477 shares after completing the transaction at $59.50 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Aitken Stuart, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 44,593 shares for $59.62 each. As a result, the insider received 2,658,456 and left with 162,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KR has reached a high of $62.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 716.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 711.07M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 21.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. The current Payout Ratio is 25.20% for KR, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.91. EPS for the following year is $4.05, with 24 analysts recommending between $4.21 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $144.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.89B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $149.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.13B and the low estimate is $143.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.