Investing in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed at 57.46 down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $57.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1285313 shares were traded. APLS reached its highest trading level at $59.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares for $57.50 per share. The transaction valued at 690,000 led to the insider holds 957,280 shares of the business.

Grossi Federico sold 2,500 shares of APLS for $166,725 on Oct 03. The CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER now owns 102,384 shares after completing the transaction at $66.69 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Townsend Adam J., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $66.69 each. As a result, the insider received 333,450 and left with 42,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 66.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APLS has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.87M over the past ten days. A total of 106.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.83M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.32, compared to 9.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.79% and a Short% of Float of 12.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.07 and a low estimate of $-1.68, while EPS last year was $-2.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.33, with high estimates of $-1.08 and low estimates of $-1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-5.02 and $-7.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.59. EPS for the following year is $-4.4, with 13 analysts recommending between $-2.86 and $-6.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21M to a low estimate of $13.19M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $500k, an estimated increase of 3,288.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $267.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.59M and the low estimate is $109.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 224.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.