Investing in Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Lyft Inc.’s stock clocked out at 11.27, down -12.02% from its previous closing price of $12.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39667200 shares were traded. LYFT reached its highest trading level at $12.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LYFT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $16 from $30 previously.

On September 26, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Sverchek Kristin sold 18,885 shares for $20.05 per share. The transaction valued at 378,663 led to the insider holds 194,538 shares of the business.

Sverchek Kristin sold 13,000 shares of LYFT for $246,789 on Aug 09. The President of Business Affairs now owns 70,350 shares after completing the transaction at $18.98 per share. On May 27, another insider, Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 553 shares for $17.94 each. As a result, the insider received 9,919 and left with 21,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $57.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LYFT traded 14.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 350.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 309.25M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 41.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 29.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.05% and a Short% of Float of 16.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 33 analysts expect revenue to total $987.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $869.66M. As of the current estimate, Lyft Inc.’s year-ago sales were $696.86M, an estimated increase of 41.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 30.10% less than the figure of $41.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $897.5M.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.45B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.