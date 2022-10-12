Investing in RingCentral Inc. (RNG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed at 34.28 down -2.78% from its previous closing price of $35.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1990296 shares were traded. RNG reached its highest trading level at $35.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.84.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RingCentral Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $59.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 13, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Marlow John H sold 6,047 shares for $42.05 per share. The transaction valued at 254,270 led to the insider holds 202,198 shares of the business.

Agarwal Vaibhav sold 3,149 shares of RNG for $139,290 on Aug 23. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 103,706 shares after completing the transaction at $44.23 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Katibeh Mohammed, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 2,750 shares for $44.23 each. As a result, the insider received 121,641 and left with 128,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $315.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RNG has traded an average of 2.12M shares per day and 1.83M over the past ten days. A total of 95.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.54M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 8.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $479.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $487M to a low estimate of $475.5M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $379.27M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.46M, an increase of 29.50% over than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $521M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $503.3M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.