Investing in Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.38, down -16.36% from its previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1490473 shares were traded. SNCE reached its highest trading level at $1.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNCE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCE has reached a high of $15.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8168, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5964.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNCE traded 352.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 200.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.58M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.64, compared to 707.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.69. EPS for the following year is $-0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.6M, up 54.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.16M and the low estimate is $140M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.