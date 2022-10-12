Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) closed at 3.96 down -1.98% from its previous closing price of $4.04. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11060681 shares were traded. TME reached its highest trading level at $4.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.70 to $5.70.

China Renaissance Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.30.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tencent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TME has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8907.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TME has traded an average of 9.04M shares per day and 7.06M over the past ten days. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 790.36M. Insiders hold about 5.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TME as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 33.65M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.23B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $5.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.