Investing in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) closed at 34.94 up 2.55% from its previous closing price of $34.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10131594 shares were traded. KHC reached its highest trading level at $35.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Kraft Heinz Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when La Lande Rashida sold 30,000 shares for $38.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,150,803 led to the insider holds 223,062 shares of the business.

Garlati Vince sold 19,938 shares of KHC for $766,130 on Aug 17. The VP, Global Controller (PAO) now owns 94,843 shares after completing the transaction at $38.43 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, La Lande Rashida, who serves as the EVP, Global GC & CSCAO of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $36.56 each. As a result, the insider received 127,960 and left with 266,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has reached a high of $44.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KHC has traded an average of 7.75M shares per day and 7.67M over the past ten days. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 781.96M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 17.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KHC is 1.60, from 1.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.79.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.86 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 21 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.12B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.92B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.04B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.86B and the low estimate is $25.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.