Is Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) closed at 2.24 in the last session, down -8.94% from day before closing price of $2.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269702 shares were traded. ADN reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has reached a high of $10.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0366, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0389.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADN traded on average about 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 731.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.98M. Insiders hold about 14.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ADN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 3.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.86 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.9. EPS for the following year is $-0.67, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.51 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.07M, up 225.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.8M and the low estimate is $34.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 152.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.