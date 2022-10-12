Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) closed at 154.50 in the last session, up 0.91% from day before closing price of $153.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2406521 shares were traded. TGT reached its highest trading level at $157.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.71.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TGT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $200.

On August 18, 2022, Truist reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $165.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $231 to $223.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Mulligan John J sold 39,101 shares for $166.02 per share. The transaction valued at 6,491,609 led to the insider holds 118,425 shares of the business.

LIEGEL MATTHEW A sold 1,226 shares of TGT for $213,084 on Aug 18. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 2,812 shares after completing the transaction at $173.80 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Mulligan John J, who serves as the Executive Officer of the company, sold 45,490 shares for $139.98 each. As a result, the insider received 6,367,896 and left with 157,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has reached a high of $268.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 163.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 189.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TGT traded on average about 3.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 461.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.32M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TGT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 8.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TGT is 4.32, which was 2.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44. The current Payout Ratio is 40.50% for TGT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.51, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.98 and $7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.65. EPS for the following year is $12.24, with 29 analysts recommending between $13.82 and $10.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $26.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.45B to a low estimate of $25.31B. As of the current estimate, Target Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.08B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $114.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.18B and the low estimate is $111.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.