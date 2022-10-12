Is this a Prime Time To acquire Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) stock

The price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) closed at 30.94 in the last session, up 0.88% from day before closing price of $30.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015574 shares were traded. DNLI reached its highest trading level at $31.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.23.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DNLI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On September 21, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 21, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Tessier-Lavigne Marc sold 20,000 shares for $30.82 per share. The transaction valued at 616,304 led to the insider holds 1,910,356 shares of the business.

Tessier-Lavigne Marc sold 20,000 shares of DNLI for $632,282 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 1,930,356 shares after completing the transaction at $31.61 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Ho Carole, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,424 shares for $31.98 each. As a result, the insider received 77,520 and left with 170,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $56.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DNLI traded on average about 674.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 925.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.25M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.56M with a Short Ratio of 9.87, compared to 7.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 9.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.34 and a low estimate of $-0.81, while EPS last year was $-0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.8, with high estimates of $-0.71 and low estimates of $-0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.13 and $-3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.6. EPS for the following year is $-2.6, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.9 and $-3.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $43.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74M to a low estimate of $9.73M. As of the current estimate, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.91M, an estimated increase of 57.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.66M, up 120.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.11M and the low estimate is $72.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.