Is this a Prime Time To acquire Elastic N.V. (ESTC) stock

After closing at $66.78 in the most recent trading day, Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) closed at 64.09, down -4.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1663961 shares were traded. ESTC reached its highest trading level at $66.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Moorjani Janesh sold 1,959 shares for $88.55 per share. The transaction valued at 173,473 led to the insider holds 76,965 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Ashutosh sold 7,512 shares of ESTC for $665,200 on Sep 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 126,110 shares after completing the transaction at $88.55 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Herzog Carolyn, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,322 shares for $88.55 each. As a result, the insider received 117,065 and left with 59,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $189.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.43M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 3.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $-0.12.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $246.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.5M to a low estimate of $244.28M. As of the current estimate, Elastic N.V.’s year-ago sales were $173.17M, an estimated increase of 42.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $862.37M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.