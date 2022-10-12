Is this a Prime Time To acquire Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) stock

After closing at $40.74 in the most recent trading day, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) closed at 41.92, up 2.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052834 shares were traded. STNG reached its highest trading level at $42.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $38 from $34 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has reached a high of $46.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.57M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 4.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STNG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $-1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.98 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.77. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.36 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $267.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $368M to a low estimate of $195.8M. As of the current estimate, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.12M, an estimated increase of 110.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.14M, an increase of 61.70% less than the figure of $110.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.66M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $944.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.79M, up 91.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $882.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $785.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.