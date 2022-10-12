It’s a good day to be an BARK Inc. (BARK) shareholder

As of close of business last night, BARK Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.73, up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1375651 shares were traded.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BARK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On June 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 10, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Meeker Matt bought 11,400 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 24,837 led to the insider holds 9,815,086 shares of the business.

Kamenetzky David bought 91,832 shares of BARK for $226,559 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 204,346 shares after completing the transaction at $2.47 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, LEDECKY JONATHAN J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 286,000 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BARK has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6545.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BARK traded 1.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.77M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BARK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.32, compared to 8.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.26 and $-0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.12 and $-0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $130.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.2M to a low estimate of $130.1M. As of the current estimate, BARK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.81M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $556.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $507.41M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $690.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.2M and the low estimate is $629.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.