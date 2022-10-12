It’s a good day to be an GSK plc (GSK) shareholder

As of close of business last night, GSK plc’s stock clocked out at 30.43, up 0.79% from its previous closing price of $30.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5941095 shares were traded. GSK reached its highest trading level at $31.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GSK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50.50 to $34.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GSK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSK has reached a high of $47.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GSK traded 6.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.03B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GSK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 7.11M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, GSK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.83. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.25. The current Payout Ratio is 28.50% for GSK, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 1991 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.47 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $9.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.01B to a low estimate of $7.34B. As of the current estimate, GSK plc’s year-ago sales were $11.31B, an estimated decrease of -18.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.91B, down -17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.77B and the low estimate is $31.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.