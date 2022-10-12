It’s an appealing income play to consider Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

After closing at $32.21 in the most recent trading day, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) closed at 32.43, up 0.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2169806 shares were traded. FL reached its highest trading level at $33.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $36 from $24 previously.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Greener Todd sold 2,500 shares for $30.99 per share. The transaction valued at 77,475 led to the insider holds 8,421 shares of the business.

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l sold 306,956 shares of FL for $10,703,157 on Sep 28. The 10% Owner now owns 12,350,716 shares after completing the transaction at $34.87 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,707 shares for $34.52 each. As a result, the insider received 58,932 and left with 12,657,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Foot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FL has reached a high of $57.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.25% stake in the company. Shares short for FL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 8.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.09% and a Short% of Float of 17.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.11. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for FL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1990 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $2.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.65 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.47. EPS for the following year is $4.2, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.11 and $3.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $7.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.