It’s an appealing income play to consider Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

The price of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) closed at 46.00 in the last session, up 1.59% from day before closing price of $45.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1508127 shares were traded. HRL reached its highest trading level at $46.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HRL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 10, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $57.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Myers Kevin L sold 5,000 shares for $47.20 per share. The transaction valued at 236,000 led to the insider holds 32,954 shares of the business.

Policinski Christopher J. sold 2,110 shares of HRL for $97,633 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 85,254 shares after completing the transaction at $46.27 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Myers Kevin L, who serves as the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $45.07 each. As a result, the insider received 225,334 and left with 32,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hormel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRL has reached a high of $55.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HRL traded on average about 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 546.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.19M. Insiders hold about 47.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HRL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.85M with a Short Ratio of 7.40, compared to 10.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HRL is 1.04, which was 0.94 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. The current Payout Ratio is 54.80% for HRL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.39B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.55B and the low estimate is $11.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.