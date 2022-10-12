It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) stock

The closing price of CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) was 72.37 for the day, down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $72.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2072963 shares were traded. CSGP reached its highest trading level at $73.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.36.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CSGP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $83.

On February 23, 2022, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $110 to $70.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Hill John W sold 1,400 shares for $74.49 per share. The transaction valued at 104,286 led to the insider holds 20,598 shares of the business.

DESMARAIS MICHAEL J sold 2,000 shares of CSGP for $145,020 on Aug 03. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 39,619 shares after completing the transaction at $72.51 per share. On May 24, another insider, Hill John W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,750 shares for $57.07 each. As a result, the insider received 99,872 and left with 21,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CoStar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 86.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSGP has reached a high of $101.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.17.

Shares Statistics:

CSGP traded an average of 2.94M shares per day over the past three months and 2.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 417.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.94M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CSGP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 4.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $556.4M to a low estimate of $551.11M. As of the current estimate, CoStar Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.89M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $570.63M, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $572.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $568.28M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.94B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.