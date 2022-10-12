It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Euronav NV (EURN) stock

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) closed the day trading at 14.89 down -3.25% from the previous closing price of $15.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1370383 shares were traded. EURN reached its highest trading level at $15.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.68.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EURN, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $20 from $14 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $14.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has reached a high of $19.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EURN traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EURN traded about 1.45M shares per day. A total of 201.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.98M. Insiders hold about 53.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.33% stake in the company. Shares short for EURN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 2.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.38.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.58, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.86 and $-1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.37. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $-0.85.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $92.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $152M to a low estimate of $61M. As of the current estimate, Euronav NV’s year-ago sales were $225.12M, an estimated decrease of -58.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.66M, an increase of 33.40% over than the figure of $-58.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $312.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EURN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $647M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $512.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, down -58.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $858.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $531.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.