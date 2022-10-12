It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) stock

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) closed the day trading at 0.34 up 107.65% from the previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1760 from its previous closing price. On the day, 94032274 shares were traded. FNHC reached its highest trading level at $0.5330 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3112.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FNHC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNHC has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7420.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FNHC traded about 2.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FNHC traded about 16.96M shares per day. A total of 17.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.09M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FNHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 57.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 142.59k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-2.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $63.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.03M to a low estimate of $63.03M. As of the current estimate, FedNat Holding Company’s year-ago sales were $48.82M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.5M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $245.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $183.3M, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $196.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.49M and the low estimate is $196.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.