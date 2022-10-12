It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) closed the day trading at 3.89 down -4.89% from the previous closing price of $4.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1293318 shares were traded. HBM reached its highest trading level at $4.0950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8700.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HBM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8828.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HBM traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HBM traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 261.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.54M with a Short Ratio of 10.11, compared to 12.07M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

HBM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.02, up from 0.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.30.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.