It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) stock

The closing price of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) was 2.25 for the day, up 1.81% from the previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2276192 shares were traded. MFG reached its highest trading level at $2.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2250.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MFG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mizuho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $2.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3120, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4686.

Shares Statistics:

MFG traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 2.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.44B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 0.90, compared to 318.06k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 75.00, MFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3,393.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.35B, down -45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.1B and the low estimate is $17.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.