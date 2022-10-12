Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) closed the day trading at 37.55 up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $36.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10530932 shares were traded. KDP reached its highest trading level at $38.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KDP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On September 27, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $37.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Gamgort Robert James sold 125,000 shares for $36.10 per share. The transaction valued at 4,512,500 led to the insider holds 4,128,186 shares of the business.

Milikin Maurice Anthony bought 12,986 shares of KDP for $506,064 on Sep 12. The Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 142,776 shares after completing the transaction at $38.97 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Milikin Maurice Anthony, who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, bought 12,979 shares for $37.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 489,308 and bolstered with 129,790 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Keurig’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has reached a high of $41.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KDP traded about 7.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KDP traded about 7.66M shares per day. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 853.41M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KDP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 10.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Dividends & Splits

KDP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.48B. As of the current estimate, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.16B, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.73B, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.63B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.68B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.91B and the low estimate is $14.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.