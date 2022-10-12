KGC (Kinross Gold Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) closed at 3.65 down -0.54% from its previous closing price of $3.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15751864 shares were traded. KGC reached its highest trading level at $3.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 182.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $7.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4992, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6007.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KGC has traded an average of 17.99M shares per day and 20.59M over the past ten days. A total of 1.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.30B. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 50.78M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KGC is 0.12, from 0.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $954.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $883M. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $970.85M, a decrease of -18.80% less than the figure of $-17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.23M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.66B and the low estimate is $4.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.