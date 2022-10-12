Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) closed the day trading at 9.11 down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $9.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3806040 shares were traded. OLPX reached its highest trading level at $9.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OLPX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on September 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $19 previously.

On August 03, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Tiziani Eric bought 20,000 shares for $14.78 per share. The transaction valued at 295,600 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

MORFITT MARTHA A M bought 9,000 shares of OLPX for $233,910 on Nov 12. The Director now owns 33,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.99 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, MORFITT MARTHA A M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24,000 shares for $25.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,280 and bolstered with 24,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olaplex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $30.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OLPX traded about 2.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OLPX traded about 3.18M shares per day. A total of 648.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.13M. Shares short for OLPX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.85M with a Short Ratio of 9.02, compared to 21.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 19.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $840.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $810.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $825.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.37M, up 37.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $990.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.