Old National Bancorp (ONB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) was 17.50 for the day, up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $17.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1998850 shares were traded. ONB reached its highest trading level at $17.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Brown Thomas Lynn bought 15,000 shares for $16.74 per share. The transaction valued at 251,100 led to the insider holds 18,400 shares of the business.

Sander Mark G bought 7,000 shares of ONB for $107,166 on May 02. The President and COO now owns 387,564 shares after completing the transaction at $15.31 per share. On May 02, another insider, FALCONER BRENDON B, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $15.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,720 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has reached a high of $20.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.83.

Shares Statistics:

ONB traded an average of 1.60M shares per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 290.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.13M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ONB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.43, compared to 9.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, ONB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 54.60% for ONB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $824.5M, up 94.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.