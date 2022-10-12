On Holding AG (ONON) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) closed the day trading at 16.30 up 1.87% from the previous closing price of $16.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1799873 shares were traded. ONON reached its highest trading level at $16.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

On May 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on May 09, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $55.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONON traded about 2.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONON traded about 2.28M shares per day. A total of 316.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.95M. Insiders hold about 37.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.96, compared to 17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $-0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $743.04M, up 47.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.