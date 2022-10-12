Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) closed at 13.25 in the last session, up 0.99% from day before closing price of $13.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030395 shares were traded. PRMW reached its highest trading level at $13.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.94.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRMW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 08, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $21.

On September 22, 2020, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on September 22, 2020, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 13,358 shares for $13.09 per share. The transaction valued at 174,789 led to the insider holds 86,533 shares of the business.

Harrington Thomas bought 39,000 shares of PRMW for $509,691 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 324,053 shares after completing the transaction at $13.07 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Wells Jay, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $13.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 138,100 and bolstered with 215,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRMW has reached a high of $20.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRMW traded on average about 883.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 692.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 161.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.58M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRMW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 2.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PRMW is 0.28, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $549.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $555M to a low estimate of $545M. As of the current estimate, Primo Water Corporation’s year-ago sales were $504.31M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $560.45M, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $575M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $545.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.