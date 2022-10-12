Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) closed at 60.92 in the last session, up 0.51% from day before closing price of $60.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074471 shares were traded. SCI reached its highest trading level at $61.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Haussler Jakki L. sold 11,748 shares for $63.16 per share. The transaction valued at 742,017 led to the insider holds 4,937 shares of the business.

Ochoa Ellen sold 2,613 shares of SCI for $180,036 on Jun 10. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $68.90 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, RYAN THOMAS L, who serves as the President, CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $71.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,783,538 and left with 968,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Service’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCI has reached a high of $75.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCI traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.12M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 4.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SCI is 1.00, which was 0.59 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 19.50% for SCI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.57 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.52. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $947.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $993.5M to a low estimate of $919.1M. As of the current estimate, Service Corporation International’s year-ago sales were $854.2M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $900.92M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $923.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, down -6.00% from the average estimate.