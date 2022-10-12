Service Properties Trust (SVC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) was 5.52 for the day, up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $5.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330405 shares were traded. SVC reached its highest trading level at $5.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SVC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares for $5.94 per share. The transaction valued at 17,820 led to the insider holds 38,341 shares of the business.

Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares of SVC for $19,800 on May 06. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 35,341 shares after completing the transaction at $6.60 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Donley Brian E., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $9.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,940 and bolstered with 32,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVC has reached a high of $12.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.40.

Shares Statistics:

SVC traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.88M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SVC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.22, compared to 4.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, SVC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.22.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.33 and a low estimate of $-0.33, while EPS last year was $-0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.51 and $-1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.51. EPS for the following year is $-0.58, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.58 and $-0.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $496.12M to a low estimate of $484.59M. As of the current estimate, Service Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $375.94M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.