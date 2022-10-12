SNOW (Snowflake Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $159.05 in the most recent trading day, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) closed at 153.53, down -3.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11760544 shares were traded. SNOW reached its highest trading level at $158.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNOW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 162.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $242.

On September 16, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.Needham initiated its Buy rating on September 16, 2022, with a $240 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Slootman Frank sold 1,651 shares for $181.11 per share. The transaction valued at 299,013 led to the insider holds 135,781 shares of the business.

Dageville Benoit sold 724 shares of SNOW for $131,124 on Sep 09. The President of Products now owns 15,512 shares after completing the transaction at $181.11 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Briggs Teresa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $196.92 each. As a result, the insider received 393,840 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $405.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 197.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 318.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 13.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 28 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 31 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.