The name Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) closed at 23.42 up 14.41% from its previous closing price of $20.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2330882 shares were traded. ALBO reached its highest trading level at $25.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On March 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $75.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $67 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Stephenson Pamela sold 445 shares for $19.40 per share. The transaction valued at 8,635 led to the insider holds 45,751 shares of the business.

Duncan Jason sold 313 shares of ALBO for $7,473 on Jul 25. The Chief Legal Officer and GC now owns 15,587 shares after completing the transaction at $23.88 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Mattsson Jan, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 205 shares for $24.68 each. As a result, the insider received 5,058 and left with 57,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALBO has reached a high of $37.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALBO has traded an average of 389.67K shares per day and 248.14k over the past ten days. A total of 19.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.16M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALBO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.39, compared to 1.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.66% and a Short% of Float of 12.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.76 and a low estimate of $-2.03, while EPS last year was $-1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.55, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.78 and $-8.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.75. EPS for the following year is $-3.67, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.52 and $-5.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.1M to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.98M, an estimated increase of 276.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.05M, an increase of 256.20% less than the figure of $276.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.76M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.58M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.09M and the low estimate is $70.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 149.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.