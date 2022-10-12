The name Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Hostess Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at 23.94, up 0.29% from its previous closing price of $23.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163094 shares were traded. TWNK reached its highest trading level at $24.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TWNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on March 02, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $20 previously.

On March 02, 2022, Stephens reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $28.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Gernigin Michael sold 7,060 shares for $21.38 per share. The transaction valued at 150,975 led to the insider holds 6,922 shares of the business.

Cramer Michael John sold 25,000 shares of TWNK for $553,830 on May 11. The now owns 43,408 shares after completing the transaction at $22.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hostess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWNK has reached a high of $24.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TWNK traded 905.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.09M. Shares short for TWNK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.23, compared to 6.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.43% and a Short% of Float of 6.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.