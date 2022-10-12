There are many powerful catalysts in the market: 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) can be one of them

The closing price of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) was 0.20 for the day, down -11.11% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2282084 shares were traded. NMTR reached its highest trading level at $0.2260 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1975.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NMTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 08, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 04, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Temperato John bought 125,000 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 28,462 led to the insider holds 1,427,522 shares of the business.

Sirgo Mark A bought 175,000 shares of NMTR for $42,962 on Jul 01. The Director now owns 1,454,045 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On May 23, another insider, Constantino Michael T., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,608 and bolstered with 60,509 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMTR has reached a high of $1.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2521, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4727.

Shares Statistics:

NMTR traded an average of 2.25M shares per day over the past three months and 3.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 259.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.76M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NMTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.11, compared to 16.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.11 and $-0.21.