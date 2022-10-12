There are many powerful catalysts in the market: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) can be one of them

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) closed the day trading at 58.51 down -3.80% from the previous closing price of $60.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423717 shares were traded. CRSP reached its highest trading level at $61.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.12.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRSP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 17.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On August 09, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $99 to $88.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares for $64.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,615,160 led to the insider holds 290,279 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of CRSP for $1,671,084 on Aug 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 290,279 shares after completing the transaction at $66.84 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Kulkarni Samarth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $75.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,897,747 and left with 290,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 326.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $104.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRSP traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRSP traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 77.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.53M with a Short Ratio of 8.56, compared to 10.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.88% and a Short% of Float of 17.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.89 and a low estimate of $-2.48, while EPS last year was $9.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-2.27, with high estimates of $-1.81 and low estimates of $-2.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-7.19 and $-10.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-9. EPS for the following year is $-7.57, with 25 analysts recommending between $-2.18 and $-13.32.