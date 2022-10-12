There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) can be one of them

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) closed the day trading at 13.93 down -2.59% from the previous closing price of $14.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1207523 shares were traded. KURA reached its highest trading level at $14.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KURA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.70 and its Current Ratio is at 25.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On February 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KURA traded about 882.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KURA traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 66.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.19M. Shares short for KURA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 9.18, compared to 4.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.49 and a low estimate of $-0.61, while EPS last year was $-0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.54, with high estimates of $-0.48 and low estimates of $-0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.99 and $-2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.16. EPS for the following year is $-2.3, with 10 analysts recommending between $-1.97 and $-2.63.