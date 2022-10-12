There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) can be one of them

The closing price of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) was 9.25 for the day, up 13.08% from the previous closing price of $8.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2855353 shares were traded. ORC reached its highest trading level at $9.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $25.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.84.

Shares Statistics:

ORC traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.99M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 11.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, ORC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 17.88.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.45M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.68M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.95M, a decrease of -14.30% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.61M, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.77M and the low estimate is $67.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.