There is a good chance Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) closed at 18.89 in the last session, up 2.11% from day before closing price of $18.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2417807 shares were traded. BRX reached its highest trading level at $18.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on July 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $26 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $20.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 23, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Finnegan Brian T sold 5,000 shares for $25.14 per share. The transaction valued at 125,700 led to the insider holds 145,682 shares of the business.

SIEGEL STEVEN F sold 20,000 shares of BRX for $540,000 on Apr 20. The now owns 284,000 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, SIEGEL STEVEN F, who serves as the of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $26.50 each. As a result, the insider received 530,000 and left with 304,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brixmor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRX has reached a high of $27.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRX traded on average about 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 299.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.01M. Shares short for BRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 6.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BRX is 0.96, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.54. The current Payout Ratio is 97.60% for BRX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.