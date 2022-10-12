There is a good chance Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) closed at 104.39 in the last session, up 0.52% from day before closing price of $103.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1110101 shares were traded. NVO reached its highest trading level at $105.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $122.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVO traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08B. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 2.51M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NVO is 1.60, which was 9.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09. The current Payout Ratio is 372.80% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.9B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.67B and the low estimate is $24.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.