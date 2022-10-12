There is a good chance Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $28.26 in the most recent trading day, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) closed at 28.38, up 0.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2764071 shares were traded. PING reached its highest trading level at $28.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PING by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when DURAND ANDRE WONG sold 100,000 shares for $27.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,787,000 led to the insider holds 502,416 shares of the business.

DANI RAJ M. sold 26,564 shares of PING for $783,107 on Apr 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 472,214 shares after completing the transaction at $29.48 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, NAGEL BRYAN KRISTIAN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 59,000 shares for $30.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,773,864 and left with 473,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PING has reached a high of $30.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.30M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PING as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 8.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.34% and a Short% of Float of 10.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $73.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.7M to a low estimate of $72.3M. As of the current estimate, Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $66.09M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $339.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $332.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299.45M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $419.73M and the low estimate is $386.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.