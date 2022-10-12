There Is Still Room For Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) closed the day trading at 25.48 up 1.68% from the previous closing price of $25.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1438551 shares were traded. FLO reached its highest trading level at $25.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.13.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 3,000 shares for $27.50 per share. The transaction valued at 82,500 led to the insider holds 23,051 shares of the business.

McMullian Ryals sold 143,020 shares of FLO for $3,999,983 on Aug 18. The President and CEO now owns 1,781,580 shares after completing the transaction at $27.97 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, STITH MELVIN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7 shares for $26.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 195 and bolstered with 77 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flowers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has reached a high of $29.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLO traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLO traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 212.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.50M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.02, compared to 9.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

FLO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.79 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 82.90% for FLO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Flowers Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.99B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.