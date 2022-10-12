There Is Still Room For The Lion Electric Company (LEV) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) was 2.55 for the day, up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $2.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1024392 shares were traded. LEV reached its highest trading level at $2.6282 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4500.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 29, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On June 10, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on June 10, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $14.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1973.

Shares Statistics:

LEV traded an average of 981.98K shares per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 190.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.27M. Insiders hold about 56.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.53, compared to 8.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 12.04%.