There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Bilibili Inc. (BILI).

In the latest session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) closed at 12.80 down -7.25% from its previous closing price of $13.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9323758 shares were traded. BILI reached its highest trading level at $13.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.60.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bilibili Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $19.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $89.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BILI has traded an average of 4.93M shares per day and 4.67M over the past ten days. A total of 394.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 296.39M. Insiders hold about 3.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.95, compared to 28.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.56 and a low estimate of $-0.75, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.62, with high estimates of $-0.5 and low estimates of $-0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.14 and $-2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.48. EPS for the following year is $-1.71, with 24 analysts recommending between $-1.23 and $-2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $723.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $731.66M to a low estimate of $697.58M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $665.82M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $885.71M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $907.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $861.49M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.73B and the low estimate is $3.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.