There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4659139 shares were traded. BTRS reached its highest trading level at $9.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BTRS Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $8.Keefe Bruyette initiated its Mkt Perform rating on January 07, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Pinado Steven sold 141,253 shares for $9.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,313,653 led to the insider holds 508,150 shares of the business.

Eng Joe bought 30,590 shares of BTRS for $148,362 on Jun 10. The Chief Information Officer now owns 78,528 shares after completing the transaction at $4.85 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Herning Andrew J, who serves as the Senior Vice President, Finance of the company, sold 5,496 shares for $4.93 each. As a result, the insider received 27,095 and left with 93,105 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTRS has reached a high of $10.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTRS has traded an average of 2.48M shares per day and 11.75M over the past ten days. A total of 164.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.88M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BTRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.34 and $-0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42.02M to a low estimate of $39.49M. As of the current estimate, BTRS Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.59M, an estimated increase of 29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.18M, an increase of 36.10% over than the figure of $29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.57M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $207.7M and the low estimate is $198.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.